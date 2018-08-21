Senior edition

EATON — Stop in and watch the movie, “Everyday” with us on Friday, Aug. 24 at 1:30.

Lunch with Jake: Jake Dailey is a volunteer with the U.S. Veterans Administration. “Lunch with Jake” is an opportunity for veterans to ask questions and get information about services available through the Veterans Administration while enjoying lunch in the Decade’s Diner at the Preble County Activities Center, located at 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. Jake also has a lot of knowledge about Preble County. In addition, Jake wants input about possible trips that would be of interest to men. He will also provide information about activities at the Senior Activities Center that would be of interest to men. “Lunch with Jake” will take place the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tai Chi: Cindy Schneider, Occupational Therapist, is teaching Tai Chi with a Qi-Gong warm up at the senior activities center. Tai Chi incorporates moves to facilitate balance, coordination, strength, endurance and memory. Classes are on Mondays from noon-1 p.m. at the senior center. Pre-registration is a must, space is limited, cost is $5 members, $15 non-members. Call 937-456-4947 for additional information.

Silver Sneakers: We are continuing to offer Silver Sneakers at the senior activities center. Join in on this free class on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration recommended as space is limited.

Wine and Design: Come in for a fun night of painting the sky on canvas with friends new and old. Bring a friend and a beverage to drink on Wednesday, Sept. 6, pre-registration recommended, cost is $35. Sponsored by Reid Health Alliance.

Breakfast Bingo: Join us Friday, Sept. 7, at 9:30 a.m. at The Grange for breakfast and bingo. Breakfast Bingo is the first Friday of each month.

Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony: Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Grange.

Join the PCCOA, Crossroads Hospice, and The Daughters of the American Revolution of Eaton as we recognize our Veterans. Jake Dailey will be speaking, requesting all veterans to be present at ceremony, refreshments provided. Pre-Register for the event by Aug. 31, via PCCOA, 937-456-4947.

Being Mortal: Free Film Screening and Discussion. Sept. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with presentation following. Join us in viewing the PBS Frontline film Being Mortal, a documentary based on the best selling book by Dr. Atul Gawande, MD, that brings to focus the patients and families facing terminal illness, their hopes, and their relationships with the physicians who treat them. See the film and be part of a national conversation taking place in our community that explores the preparedness you and your family should have when dealing with a terminal illness.

Country Living Fair: Brining the magazine’s content to life and gives readers access to unique shopping in Columbus, Ohio. The fabulous show and sale of “Made in America” crafts, beautiful antiques, quirky collectibles, home harvest and so much more to see. Sign up today for this trip on Friday, Sept. 14.

Cruise to Ireland, Iceland, & Scotland: On May 6-16, 2019 we will be travelling to Dublin, Ireland, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Reykjavik, Iceland, Akureyri, Iceland, and Lerwick Scotland with so much to see and do with Celebrity Cruises. Call today to book your trip!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.