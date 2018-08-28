District library plans activities

Kids and families

Game Night

Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: Video games and snacks for folks of all ages! Paper crafts if asked for!

Eaton Branch Fall Storytime

Sept. 4 at the Eaton Branch: Fall Storytime registration begins. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

Mother Goose Baby/ Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday, or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The fall session will run from Oct 3rd- Nov. 8th. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch or check the event calendar to see what programs are being offered.

Family Game Night

Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Play classic board games at the library!

Zipper Duct Tape Pencil Pouch

Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: DIY pencil pouch. Take to school and show off your style.

Podcast Workshop

Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Kids will work together in small groups to create a segment for their podcast. The kids will then record and edit their creations, and the final product will be shared on the library social media page.

This is a two hour program, and a snack will be provided.

Story time and craft

Sept. 10 and 17 at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Get ready for Applefest with a story and an apple craft!

Tween-tivities: Felt Friends (ages 8-12)

Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at the Camden Branch and Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Hand sew a small plush toy. Registration required. Call or stop into your library branch to register.

DIY Emoji Corner Bookmark

Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Library: Read in style with your own handmade emoji corner bookmark.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

Sept 4: Write On! creative writing workshop with writing prompts and snacks.

Sept. 11: Teen Movie

Sept. 18: Cheeseburger Day

Sept. 25: Video games

Harry Potter Alliance

Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, and Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join our new chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance!

Preble County Potterwatch is a brand new group, dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe!

Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us!

Early meetings will discuss group structure, campaign ideas, objectives, and marketing.

For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen LGBT Advisory Group

Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for a brainstorming session on the new LGBTQ+ teen group! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12, who are interested in being a part of the new group. We’ll continue to build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more. Let your voice be heard on the future of inclusive programming in Preble County!

For more information, contact Youthservices@preblelibrary.org

Teen Book Club

Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Our September book will be ‘Midnight at the Electric’ by Jodi Lynn Anderson. Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Fall Wreath craft

Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come and make a beautiful Fall Wreath, we’ll have silk sunflowers, leave and many more items to fill your wreaths!

What’s in an Android device?

Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Are you new to Android devices, or just want to know more about the one you have? We will cover basic tablet layout, installing and opening apps, Wi-Fi connections, and getting information from your phone to your computer (or vice versa). Please bring your device and any questions you have to the class. Register in advance by stopping at the Eaton Library or call 937-456-5562.

Apple Stamping craft

Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Stamp a canvas tote that you will “apple”solutely love! Please sign up at the library. Space is limited.