News briefs

DD meeting

The Personnel/Finance Committee of the Preble County Board of DD will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the DD offices located at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road Eaton, to discuss the 2019 Budget and Superintendent evaluation. The board may adjourn into executive session as appropriate to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official as appropriate under ORC 121.22 as well as any other business coming before the board.

PSWCD annual meeting

The 2018 Preble SWCD Annual Meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 6, at the farm of Alan and Rachael Vonderhaar, located at 4636 Ohio 725 W., Camden. The supervisor election will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. meal provided by Charlotte’s Catering. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Steve Pope, land surveyor and local historian. He will share some of his wisdom spanning the four corners of Preble County, including surveying history, personal stories, and more. In addition, the SWCD will share highlights from the year and honor award recipients. All residents and landowners in Preble County are welcome to attend this free evening of food and fellowship. Entertainment for children will be provided during the program by National Trail FFA members. RSVP by Aug. 30, to the SWCD office at 937-456-5159.

Camden Bicentennial Book available

The Camden Archives has written “The Camden Bicentennial Book, A Celebration of Our Town, 1818 – 2018”, that is now available for purchase for $20. It may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room, 56 W. Central Avenue, the Camden Village Office, 56 W. Central Avenue, or the Camden Library at 104 S. Main Street. The book will also be available at the September 1st Bicentennial Celebration in Camden. All proceeds go to the Camden Archives.

Pork Festival Parade applications available

Entries are being accepted for the 2018 Annual Preble County Pork Festival Parade in Eaton. The parade commences at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Parade applications are available on the website at https://www.porkfestival.org/parade. Scroll down to the application. One application is for Bands the other is the General Application. Applications are submitted directly from the website. If in need of a paper application, contact Karen Hake at parade@porkfestival.org or call 937-336-4116. Deadline for entry is extended to Sept. 1.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Square dancing

The Grand Squares Square Dance Club, which dances monthly on the fourth Friday at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ at 9190 Frederick Pike in Englewood, has announced its new lesson class. The first two lessons are free on Tuesdays, Sept. 11 and 18, from 7-9 p.m. at the Mill Ridge Community Center, 1000 Mill Ridge Circle, Union. All following lessons are at the same time and place. The cost is $2.50 per person per lesson. A partner is not needed for lessons. When lessons are completed, participants will be able to dance at more than a dozen clubs in the Greater Dayton area. For more information call 937-231-1657, or 937-898-2720.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.