News briefs

Scarecrow Scamper

The West Alexandria Oktoberfest Scarecrow Scamper 5K/10K Race will be Saturday Oct. 13, at 8:30 a.m. at Peace Park in West Alexandria. 5K Pre-registration with a shirt is $20, same day registration is $25. 10K pre-registration with a shirt is $25, same day registration is $30. Shirt orders due by Oct. 5. Overall winners and male/female age groups receive 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards. Pre-race check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 13. Mail registration with check payable to: TVS CBI, c/o Robin Judd, Twin Valley South HS, 100 Education Dr., West Alexandria, OH 45381. Online registration at www.cantstoprunningco.com/local-races. All proceeds benefit the students enrolled in the Career Based Intervention Program at Twin Valley South. For more information, contact Judd, 937-839-4693, ext 310.

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

PC Chamber Breakfast Briefing

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s September Breakfast Briefing, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 7:45-9 a.m. at the L&M Products Wagner Center, 1407 N. Barron St., Eaton. This briefing, sponsored by Premier Community Health, will provide a chance for area businesses and agencies to share any updates, announcements, or specials they have coming up, and sponsors Premier Community Health, will provide information on the free screenings and services Premier Health offers. Register today at www.preblecountyohio.com or RSVP at chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com or 937-456-4949.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives has written another book in celebration of the village’s bicentennial titled “Restaurants, Hotels, Taverns and Boarding Houses of Camden, Ohio 1818 – 2018.” The book is now available for purchase for $20. It may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room, 56 W. Central Avenue, the Camden Village Office, 56 W. Central Avenue, or the Camden Library at 104 S. Main Street. All proceeds go to the Camden Archives.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.