West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Mike Fisher, Thomas E. Brookey Jr., John R. Lawson, Andrew Schmidt, Davey Sizemore, Sharon Miller, Jacinta Weaver, Johnny Klink, Chad Worley, Ron Silver, Erica Childers, Erika Burk, Chloe Cooper, Jason Utz, Madeline Wright, Trent Ray, Jeff Studebaker M.D., Shirley Johnson, Cooper Unger, Steve Milliken, Larry Pegg, Candy Robbins, Emily Robbins, Stacey Elliot, Carol Croop, Lisa Clark Brown, Jennifer Denlinger, Rebecca Jennings, Karen Sollenberger, in memory of Jean Noland and the Rev. J. Herman Bassler.

Anniversaries this week: Lysle and Jo Ellen Lindloff, Tom and Chelsea Byrd, Jeff and Tina Rivers, A.J. and Traci Marker

American Legion Post 322

There will be a dance, Saturday, Sept. 22, featuring Flat Out Band, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, tickets available in the canteen at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and Ladies Night.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Sept. 21, from 7-11 p.m. We have a 50/50 raffle and carry-in, so bring a snack to share. This month’s theme is to dress your partner with clothes you buy for only $10 from a second hand store.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Hog Wild Smoked Chicken or Pork Chop Carryout Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street next to Subway. All funds raised from this event will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Half a smoked chicken with dinner roll, applesauce and a choice of green beans or baked beans is $7, or 3/4lb. Smoked pork chop with dinner roll, applesauce and a choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Orders need to be placed by Sept. 21 to ensure a dinner. We do make a few extra meals but they are sold on a first come first served bases. Orders may be called into Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or message West Alexandria Celebration Committee on Facebook with your order, name and phone number.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday starting Sept. 30 through the end of November. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Church of the Brethren

Free community meals are held the first Wednesday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Oak Street.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids, formerly Jr. Lutherans, will begin Wednesday, Sept. 5, and will continue each Wednesday, with a meal at 6p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children, ages three years of age up to sixth grade, are welcome to register and attend. Contact Wanda DeVilbiss for more information, at 937-361-6865.

Mens’ Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The men will meet, next, on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Jr. Choir will resume rehearsals Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. upstairs.

Handbell and Chancel Choirs will resume rehearsals on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

St. John Church

Church outing to LaComedia will be to see Driving Miss Daisy, Sept. 13.

Celebration Sunday, Sept. 16, will begin with breakfast at 9:30 a.m., followed by a balloon release. Worship will begin at 10a.m. and a Carry-in Luncheon will follow with fun and fellowship for all!

The Church Golf Outing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Brenda Gant is still requesting Christian devotionals and inspirational fiction books.