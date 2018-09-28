NP to apply for grant

NEW PARIS — During a meeting on Monday, Sept. 17, Susan Laux with Mote & Associates brought New Paris Village Council a payment request for waterline work.

The request is for $31,057.36 for approximately 280 feet of waterline. This is the first payment request.

Council approved the payment for work already completed.

Laux also discussed the village park with council. The village was awarded $200,000 in the Capital Bill, money which will go toward the demolition of the old school building and the installation of a splash pad.

According to Laux, there is a grant program called the Land and Water Conservation Fund from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) which has an application due Nov. 15. It includes federal dollars passed to ODNR from the National Park Service. Applications are accepted every two years, which means funds would be administered in 2019.

This grant is a 50/50 grant, which means every dollar awarded by ODNR will have to be matched by village funds.

Laux explained, the money from the Capital Bill can be used as this match. The minimum which can be requested from the ODNR grant is $50,000, with the maximum amount being $500,000. With the match available, New Paris could request $200,000.

Originally, the park project had a cost of $250,000 associated with eliminating asbestos, according to Laux. Other environmental hazards which needed removal and demolition had an estimate of $100,000.

The spot could be used as a parking area or a community building could be considered in the future, Laux said. The installation of the splash park has an estimated price of $50,000.

All this means, according to Laux, is with the grant from ODNR and the Capital Bill money, the village would have enough for the estimated price of the project.

If additional money is donated, then a higher match could be utilized, allowing for the purchase of playground equipment or other items.

It is important, Laux explained, the village add a recreational aspect to the project, as ODNR would not be interested in funding the building demolition only.

Laux asked council members if they are interested in the grant and they responded they are.

She will be bringing a resolution for council to approve at next month’s meeting.

Mayor Kathy Smallwood informed council the hazard mitigation plan for Preble County is ready for public comments. She gave council members a link to the plan and encouraged them to make any comments they feel are relevant.

According to the New Paris Police report, in August there were 86 calls for service, 21 reports filed, two arrests, 13 citations, and four warnings issued.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on twitter @KKimbler_RH

