Blood drive set for Oct. 20

CAMDEN — Donors can support the search for a cure to cancer at the Camden community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Southern Baptist Church Family Center, 35 North Liberty St., Camden.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Faith, Hope, Cure – Donate Blood” t-shirt recognizing October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Faith, Hope, Cure” campaign represents the unique relationship between blood donors and cancer patients. Chemotherapy and other cancer treatments have a harsh impact on blood cells. Transfusions of donated blood and blood products are vital to reducing complications and saving lives.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

