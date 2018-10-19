Miami Valley CAP focusing on Weatherization Day with free events this month

DAYTON — Each October, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (Miami Valley CAP) highlights the benefits of the Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) with a special event. However, this year the organization is stepping up the celebration with two events.

HWAP was created by the U.S. Department of Energy and signed into law in 1976. The program reduces energy costs for income-eligible households by increasing the energy efficiency of homes while ensuring the health and safety of its residents. HWAP is the nation’s single largest residential whole-house energy efficiency program, and has created an industry, producing new jobs and technologies, all while helping the most vulnerable families in America.

In celebration of Weatherization’s many benefits, Miami Valley CAP will host HWAP events in both Preble and Darke Counties this year. The events are free and open to the public and local media, with free boxed lunches provided while featuring demonstrations of how Weatherization makes homes more energy efficient. These services result in residents receiving an average of 20 to 35 percent in utility savings.

The Preble County event will be on Monday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds (722 S. Franklin St.) Building #25 in Eaton. The Darke County event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fox Run Apartments (1230 Adrien Ave.) in Greenville.

These demonstrations will feature new attractions from Miami Valley CAP’s HWAP team in the form of the Heat, Air & Moisture House and the House of Pressure, the latter of which attracted hundreds of adults and children alike at county fairs this past summer. HWAP representatives will also be on hand to assist guests with pre-applications for Weatherization services for their homes.

Preble event, Monday, Oct. 22