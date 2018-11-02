HEAP Winter Crisis Program began Nov. 1

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (Miami Valley CAP) and Ohio Development Services Agency will help Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans heating assistance if they are disconnected from their heating source, threatened with disconnection or if they have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. The program runs from Nov. 1 until March 31, 2019.

“Working with Miami Valley CAP we’re helping Ohioans manage their energy costs this winter,” said David Goodman, Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

More than 4,800 families were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program in Darke, Preble, Greene, and Montgomery counties last year. From November 2017 – March 2018, more than 97,816 Ohioans were helped by the program statewide.

“Miami Valley CAP is excited to assist our customers in Darke, Preble, Greene, and Montgomery counties, with their heating bills. New this year, all clients will call 937-514-4777 or go online to miamivalleycap.org to schedule an appointment,” said Keelie Gustin, Director of Energy Assistance Programs at Miami Valley CAP. “We are encouraging our clients to embrace these changes and the benefits technology can provide—including a review of documentation required for the appointment, as well as appointment reminders via email and text message.”