Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — During a Monday, Nov. 5, session, a Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments:

Johnathan A. Smith, 9607 McCauly Rd., West Chester, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with two specifications and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination of them; Jimmy J. Chasteen, 19 W. Mill St., Eldorado, aggravated burglary, burglary, robbery, abduction and theft of drugs; Marty A. Lawrence, 4822 E. U.S. 35, Eaton, aggravated burglary, burglary, robbery, abduction, theft of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Nicole R. Woolwine, 11586 Reynolds Road, Arcanum, aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft; Dustin LeeMichael Bunch, 149 E. Alta Lane, Connersville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs; Guy William Morgan, at-large, receiving stolen property (two counts;) Doreen L. Vickers, 748 Belle Avenue, Hamilton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts.)

Also: Jeremiah T. Warmiak, 435 N. Main St., West Manchester, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Robert Caleb Peters, 3236 Enterprise Rd., West Alexandria, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Bryon L. Shannon, 114 Heinkle Drive, Middletown, violating a protection order.

Also: Barbara Watkins, 579 Wildwood Driv, Wilkesboro, North Carolina, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination of them; Jacob Allen Brown, at-large, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possessing drug abuse instruments and resisting arrest; Samantha Runyon, at-large, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Willie Jason Asher, 43 S. Lafayette St., Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and tampering with evidence.