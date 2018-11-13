DEI promoting new holiday window contest

EATON — Downtown Eaton is spreading holiday cheer just in time for White Christmas on Friday, Nov. 23.

Many downtown businesses will have windows decorated for the season and are competing to be named 2018 Window of the Year.

The winner will be chosen by downtown visitors who can cast their ballots at the 1808 Café. Voters will be given the opportunity to enter to win a gift basket of goodies donated by downtown businesses.

Voting will begin on Nov. 23, during Downtown Eaton Inc.’s White Christmas event. Votes will be tallied Dec. 14 and the winner will receive a holiday trophy to commemorate their status. A raffle ticket will also be drawn this date to determine the winner of the gift basket.

The Holiday Window Contest is coordinated by the 1808 Café and the Preble County Art Association. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/preblearts or www.facebook.com/The1808Cafe.