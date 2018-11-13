News briefs

Tri-County North Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon

The TCN Annual Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m., in the Tri-County North HS/MS Cafeteria. The luncheon is hosted by the TCN Local School District and supported by the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be served by the TCN Cafeteria staff and the TCN FFA students. Entertainment will be provided by the music department. All senior citizens in the TCN Local School District are invited to attend the luncheon. There is no charge. To make reservations, call Noelle Warner ay 937-962-2671, extension 224. Deadline for reservations is Monday, Dec. 3.

Eaton MVCTC Farmer Appreciation Breakfast and Seed & Feed Auction

Agriculture has always been the backbone of Preble County. To celebrate Preble County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a Farmer Appreciation breakfast in conjunction with the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter’s second annual seed and feed auction on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Eaton High School. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and the Farmer Appreciation breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Mike Dare will begin auctioning the bags of seed corn, soybeans, and feed at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds from the seed auction will benefit the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter’s many community service activities as well as scholarships for members.

DAR invitation

Women 18 years of age or over are invited to learn more about becoming a member of the DAR. A prospective member workshop will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Preble County Room (genealogy room) of the Library Administration building, 450 South Barron Street, Eaton. Call Debra Crumbaker at 937-452-5531 for more details or just stop by on Nov. 14.

BOE canvass meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Monday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, prior to the beginning of the 2018 General Election Official Canvass and a continuation of said meeting will be held before the completion of the 2018 General Official Canvass on Monday, Nov. 26, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.

CCLBOE meeting change

The College Corner Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 12, has been changed to Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 5:45 p.m.

PSWCD Records Commission mtg.

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St, Eaton. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss proper public records disposal in accordance with Ohio Law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives has written another book in celebration of the village’s bicentennial titled “Restaurants, Hotels, Taverns and Boarding Houses of Camden, Ohio 1818- 2018.” The book is now available for purchase for $20. It may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room, 56 W. Central Avenue, the Camden Village Office, 56 W. Central Avenue, or the Camden Library at 104 S. Main Street. All proceeds go to the Camden Archives.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

TVCLSD financial statement available

The fiscal year 2016 and 2017 Audit Report and fiscal year 2018 General Purpose External Financial Statements in a Modified Cash Basis for the Twin Valley Community Local School District are complete and on file in the TVCLSD Treasurer’s Office. Both are available for review upon request. The Treasurer’s Office is located in the Twin Valley Community Local School District’s Office, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria, OH 45381.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.