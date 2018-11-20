Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be served

EATON — The season of Thanksgiving — and giving — is nearly upon us, and Preble County is preparing to help take care of its own.

Preble County residents needing a place to go and wanting a hot Thanksgiving dinner can once again do so on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, thanks to the graciousness and generosity of many donors and volunteers.

The 23rd annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served at Bruner Arena at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton on Thanksgiving Day.

Every year, with the support of the Preble County community, the dinner serves hundreds of meals to local residents. The free meal will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. It is a time for families and individuals to have a hot nutritious meal, and enjoy the fellowship of others as the holiday season kicks off.

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is once again putting together the Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer, or wishes to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm at the Community Action Partnership office in Preble County at 937-456-2800.

To donate: make check payable to Community Action Partnership and mail to 308 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton, OH 45320. In addition, in the memo line indicate the donation is for the “Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner.”

Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who help with the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner each year hundreds of people are served, either by eating at the arena, taking their meal home, or having a meal delivered to them.