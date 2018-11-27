News briefs

Eaton MVCTC Farmer Appreciation Breakfast and Seed & Feed Auction

Agriculture has always been the backbone of Preble County. To celebrate Preble County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a Farmer Appreciation breakfast in conjunction with the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter’s second annual seed and feed auction on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Eaton High School. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and the Farmer Appreciation breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Mike Dare will begin auctioning the bags of seed corn, soybeans, and feed at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds from the seed auction will benefit the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter’s many community service activities as well as scholarships for members.

Tri-County North Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon

The TCN Annual Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m., in the Tri-County North HS/MS Cafeteria. The luncheon is hosted by the TCN Local School District and supported by the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be served by the TCN Cafeteria staff and the TCN FFA students. Entertainment will be provided by the music department. All senior citizens in the TCN Local School District are invited to attend the luncheon. There is no charge. To make reservations, call Noelle Warner ay 937-962-2671, extension 224. Deadline for reservations is Monday, Dec. 3.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives still has copies of the “Camden, Ohio Bicentennial 1818-2018” book available for $20. The Restaurant-Hotels book is almost sold out. All proceeds from the sale of both books go to the Archives. The books can be purchased at the Camden Village Office, the Camden Library and at the Archives.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.