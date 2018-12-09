Senior edition

EATON — The Preble County Council on Aging will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31. Happy holidays!

MohJongg: Mahjong is a tile-based game that was developed in China during the Qing dynasty and has spread throughout the world since the early 20th century. It is commonly played by four players. Are you interested joining this group? If so, let us know so we can get the group started. We do have someone interested in teaching, all we need are players. Call 937-456-4947.

The Northern Connection “Lunch & Learn”: The Northern Connection is a partnership between the Preble County Council on Aging and the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Lunch is served at no charge (donations are welcome). Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 E. Main Street in New Paris. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact the St. Paul United Methodist Church at 937-437-8484, the Preble County Council on Aging at 937-456-4947, or visit the Northern Connection Facebook page. The next “Lunch & Learn” are the entertainment group, The Southern Aires playing on Dec. 12.

Winter Coat Donations: Drop off your new and gently used winter coats at the Senior Activities Center.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be here the last Friday of each month teaching seniors about their technology. Stay tuned for topics, and give us a call to pre-register. Next class is Friday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Senior Activities Center.

Christmas Baskets: If you or someone you know is interested in receiving a Holiday Christmas Basket, please contact call or stop in to fill out an application.

Breakfast Bingo: Join us for Breakfast and Bingo on Friday, Dec. 7 at the Grange and sponsored by Maple Gardens. Call to register, $3 members, $5 non members.

Holiday Food Drive: We are accepting food and monetary donations for our annual Holiday Christmas baskets. These baskets will be distributed Dec. 20 to Preble County Seniors in need. Applications to receive a holiday food basket can be filled out at the senior activities center. Call to find out our list of non-perishable food items that we need, 937-456-4947.

Travel Show: Come in and hear further details and register for our new and exciting trips of 2019. A few trips we will talk about are The Garst Museum, U.S. Air Force Museum, Loveland Castle, Hair Spray at Beef and Boards, and more. This event is happening on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in Decade’s Diner at the Senior Activities Center. Prizes will be given away!

Loveland Castle: The medieval castle that was built by a single man, rock by rock, remains open today. He had a childhood dream of building his own castle as his home. He carried rocks from the river bed up the hill in five-gallon buckets and made his own bricks. Join us in seeing the Loveland Castle on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Call to register.

Dayton Dragons: Another fun trip to see the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. They are playing the Lake County Captains from Eastlake. $5 food voucher included. Register today by calling 937-456-4947

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.