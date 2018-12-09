PCDL waiving fines for supply donations

PREBLE COUNTY — Through the month of December, the Preble County District Library will offer “Supplies for Fines,” a program which benefits the H.I.T. Foundation in stocking its shelves for the season.

The H.I.T. Foundation (Home Is The Foundation) was formed to meet the critical shortage of affordable housing options in rural Preble County. The H.I.T Foundation owns several rental properties in Preble County that provide affordable housing to low-income families.

Patrons owing fines can bring in non-perishable food items, personal care items, cleaning supplies, and more (see list online,) to any PCDL branch, and their fines will be waived based on the number of items donated. Each donated item will waive $1 in fines. Items less than three months from the expiration date will not be accepted.

Supplies for Fines is a great way for library patrons to help those in need during the holidays and get something back in return, according to libary officials.

Patrons should note, donation dollar amounts will not be applied toward lost/damaged items or collection fees.

Find a detailed list of requested items at: http://bit.ly/PCDLsff.