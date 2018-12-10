PS students recognized

CAMDEN — Students from various different organizations were recognized during the Preble Shawnee Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Tyler Stevenson, Austin Tutt, and Michelle Bulach posed with the board after they were recognized for their recent accomplishments.

Stevenson was recognized for SWBL Football First Team All-League.

Austin Tutt was recognized for SWBL Football First Team All-League and First Team All-State.

Bulach was recognized as part of the SWBL Champion Tennis Team.

In other business, Preble Shawnee High School FFA reported on their trip to National Convention, where they had the opportunity to see President Donald Trump.

The students reported, the trip was a success and they enjoyed themselves immensely. Highlights included: a Garth Brooks concert and being posted on the National FFA Instagram. They received over 10,000 likes.

While they were not planning on staying for the final session, President Trump confirmed his speech during the convention. Eaton MVCTC FFA gave the Preble Shawnee Chapter the tickets to see the President’s speech and they were able to stay the extra time to attend the session.

Jane Feck, with Preble Shawnee Student Senate, also presented her report. The Student Senate now has a spot at the board table, where they are expected to report on happenings within the school and converse with their peers about board decisions. Depending on which student is available, there could be different students reporting each month.

Feck began by speaking about different activities at the schools:

•Student Senate did its first Kids Night Out on Nov. 16 and the proceeds are going to Christmas for the Needy.

•They are participating in a district-wide wrapping paper donation competition.

Feck also mentioned weighted grades and how several of her peers are dropping harder classes, because they have to keep their GPA up and there are currently no incentives to taking those classes. She added, college preparation is an issue which needs more attention in general at the high school.

Students from all different organizations were recognized during the Preble Shawnee board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 29. Tyler Stevenson, Austin Tutt, and Michelle Bulach posed with the board after they were recognized for their recent accomplishments. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_Students1.jpg Students from all different organizations were recognized during the Preble Shawnee board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 29. Tyler Stevenson, Austin Tutt, and Michelle Bulach posed with the board after they were recognized for their recent accomplishments.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH