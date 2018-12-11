PC FFA members awarded blue jackets

COLUMBUS — The Ohio FFA Foundation recently announced it would be awarding the symbolic FFA jackets to first-year members. Students from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members who otherwise may not be able to afford the jacket. With the generous support of individuals and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 107 FFA jackets were awarded this year to Ohio FFA members.

Sponsors of the jackets were as follows: Beck’s Hybrids; Cardinal Creek Seeds; Centerra Co-op; Madden Seed Sales; Tri Ag Products, Inc.; Christopher Andrus; Jason Bormuth; Joe Hoerst; and Roger Wright.

The blue corduroy jacket is part of FFA Official Dress, the student organization’s uniform worn at local, state and national events. FFA jackets open doors for students by allowing them to participate in competitions, conferences and events. Through these programs, members learn life skills that will serve them for years to come.

“For more than 80 years, the blue corduroy jacket has been a symbol of leadership development, personal growth and career success. With the support of generous donors, several students across Ohio now have the opportunity to learn life lessons and create lasting memories during their FFA experiences,” said Jessica Parrish, Executive Director of the Ohio FFA Foundation.

From Eaton MVCTC FFA: Brianna Smith, Madeline Wright, and Tiara Miles received jackets.

From National Trail MVCTC FFA: Brianne Kosier received a jacket.

From Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA: Liberty Chesney received a jacket.