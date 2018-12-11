Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued several indictments during its Monday, Dec. 3 session.

Among the individuals indicted were:

Corey Robert Withrow, 9498 Ohio 122, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs; Chad L. Peterson, 11327 County Road 335, New Paris, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI, two counts; lights on a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana; Isaac W. Aman, 513 Village South Drive, Eaton, violating a protection order.

Also: Jessica M. Lawson, 205 S. Commerce St., Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification and resisting arrest; Amanda Tacket, 322 W. Spring St., Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments and Michelle Murry Grubbs, at large, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Also: Kevin Wayne Bailey, 6405 U.S. 35, West Alexandria, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, petty theft, possessing drug abuse instruments and criminal trespass; and Tracey R. Sigler, 448 Deer Run Drive, Camden, burglary and petty theft.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

