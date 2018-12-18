CVB provides update

EATON — The Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau has partnered with Ohio Tourism Co-op, a partnership beginning in January with a visit from a representative of the co-op.

During the Preble County Commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 12, CVB President Stephanie Garrett presented her quarterly CVB report, with assistance from board member Mary Myers.

The PCCVB is also a member of the Ohio Association of CVBs. The board is also currently working on plans for the AAA Vacation Expo, at which board members will distribute all 2019 brochures for Preble County.

This year the CVB hopes to see changes in the annual Visitors Guide publication. Tracking tourism for Preble County is hard, but in an effort to do so, businesses will be putting coupons into outgoing mail and tracking how many come back to the county. This will give the CVB some indication of tourism in the county.

Covered bridge brochure boxes will also be going up at the bridges in the near future, so visitors can learn more about the covered bridges they are visiting.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH