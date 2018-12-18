United Way making holiday season bright for kids across region

DAYTON — United Way of the Greater Dayton Area is ensuring that children in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble County have a joyous holiday season.

In Preble County 700 children will wake up to a happy Christmas morning thanks to United Way’s Preble County Christmas for kids program which has been helping local families for almost 20 years.

In Greene County 304 children ages 0 -12 years received wrapped gifts for under the tree from the Green County Christmas for Kids program. For over 12 years the United Way has offered the program helping 5,000 children.

Finally, in Montgomery County the United Way’s partnership with Morris Furniture Company, and Secret Smiles of Dayton gives kids a new bed for the holidays. The Third Annual Day to Dream event provided 50 children in need a twin sized bed. Every night across the Dayton area, children sleep on sofas, floors or in shared beds, depriving them of the good night’s sleep they need. “Day to Dream” helps solve this ongoing problem and raises awareness of the need for beds for children.

This year due to an outpouring of support from the community the “Day to Dream” event also gave children more than just a bed frame, mattress, and box spring, but also a sheet set, comforter, blanket, pillow, two sets of pajamas, slippers, and a stuffed bear to cuddle with.

For all these United Way programs each child is pre-selected for participation based on need.

“None of what we do would be possible without the benevolence of our community, but the Greater Dayton area really pulls out all the stops when it comes to making sure our most vulnerable residents, our children, know they are loved and valued during the holiday season,” says United Way of the Greater Dayton Area’s President & CEO, Tom Maultsby.

“Over 1,000 individual donors, volunteers, and corporate sponsors are involved in purchasing presents and pajamas, wrapping and distributing gifts, delivering beds to children’s homes, and much, much more.

“Our hearts our full when we see the way our community really wraps it’s arms around these kids,” continued Maultsby, “The people of the Greater Dayton area make this the best place in the world to work, live, and play and we are happy to be their charity of choice for the holidays.”