Parenting classes offered in PC

PREBLE COUNTY — A 10-week free parenting class called the Parent Project for parents/guardians will be offered to Preble County residents from Tuesday, Jan. 15 through Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The class will be from 6-9 p.m. for the first six weeks and from 6-8 p.m. for the last four weeks.

The Parent Project is a life-changing class that offers concrete, no nonsense solutions to the most difficult parent questions. It provides tools to empower parents take back the control in their home. Adolescent children ages 11-19 will be in another room simultaneously learning the WhyTry curriculum geared to them.

These classes have helped families make positive changes for over 20 years. They have helped with problems relating to alcohol and drug use, school grades, behavior, and attendance, and healthy family functioning.

These classes will be held at the Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board located at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton. Free childcare is available for younger siblings. Transportation may be available as well.

Call the Board with questions at 937-456-6827. Registration is required at http://www.pcmhrb.org/parent-project—whytry.html