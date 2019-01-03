West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jim Hurst, Dustin Bassler, Shirley Kastens, Dale Spitler, Kayleen Dunker, Kathryn Baker, Susan Carico, Helen McCoy, Steve Naudascher, Paula Wysong, Bryon Bitner, Ed Lockhart, Laura Kasserman, Donna Smith, Melanie Melton, in memory of Owen Wick.

Anniversaries this week: Curtis and Dorothy Early, Allen and Cheryl Samson.

WABO Sign-ups

West Alexandria Baseball Organization Recreation League sign-ups, for girls and boys ages 5-15 years as of April 1, will be held Jan. 26, Feb. 2, and Feb. 9, at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street, from 2-4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Registration forms were passed out at TVS school in December, and can also be accessed on the WABO Facebook site under West Alexandria Baseball Organization. No registrations will be accepted after March 2.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday with Early Bird Games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

The next Fish Fry is Jan. 19, from 5-7 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Jan. 18, from 7-11:45 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and Ladies Night.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids will resume meeting on Wednesdays, starting Jan, 9, with a meal at 6 p.m and program at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Annual Congregational Meeting will take place following the 10:30 a.m. Worship on Jan. 27.

Catechism meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday at 10 a.m. upstairs.

Middle School Bible Study meets Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and an Adult Midweek Bible Study takes place every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

We are accepting your unwanted coupons for troops overseas, a basket is located in the church Library. Commissaries will accept coupons up to two months expired.

We supply a meal to the Homeless Shelter the fourth Monday of each month.

Salem Haiti Team is accepting donations of new, solid-colored, light-weight hats and visors, with bills, to supply for the Girls Club to decorate this year.

Church of the Brethren

The next community meal will be Jan. 9 at the Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St., 5-6:30 p.m.

Youth for Christ

Youth For Christ, for children in grades 6-12, meets every Wednesday from 6:45-8:30 p.m. for snacks, games and devotions. Churches in West Alex sponsor YFC and rotate meetings as follows: the first Wednesday, at First Baptist on Ivy Lane, the second Wednesday at Church of the Brethren on Oak Street, the third Wednesday at Community Christian on Dorsey Acres Road and the fourth Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street. If there is a fifth Wednesday, the location will be announced.