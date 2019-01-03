News briefs

TCN BOE meeting

The Tri-County North Board of Education will hold its 2019 organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, in the TCN District Office Board Room.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education 2019 Organizational meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Media Center with the regular January meeting immediately following. During the regular meeting, a public hearing will be held to discuss the 2019-2020 school district calendar options.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives still has copies of the “Camden, Ohio Bicentennial 1818-2018” book available for $20. The Restaurant-Hotels book is almost sold out. All proceeds from the sale of both books go to the Archives. The books can be purchased at the Camden Village Office, the Camden Library and at the Archives.