Celebrate Chinese New Year: 2019 is the Year of the Pig

METRO — More than one billion people across the globe celebrate Chinese New Year every year. In 2019, Chinese New Year officially begins on Feb. 5, continuing for two weeks until celebrations draw to a close on Feb. 19.

2019 is the Year of the Pig. The pig is the twelfth of the 12 Zodiac animals, and myths tell some rather amusing stories about how the pig earned its place in the pecking order. One such myth suggests Jade the Emperor invited 12 animals to his party, and the order of those animals would be determined by when they arrived. As the legend goes, the pig overslept and was the twelfth and final animal to arrive at the party.

Another myth suggests the pig was the last animal to arrive at the party because a wolf destroyed its house. Forced to rebuild the house before it could depart for the party, the pig was the last one to arrive.

But revelers should not mistake the pig’s placement for bad fortune. In fact, according to Travel China Guide, the pig has been regarded as wealth because it has no plan to harm others and can bring affluence to people. ChineseNewYear.net also notes that pigs’ chubby faces and big ears are also symbolic of fortune.

Several characteristics distinguish men and women born in the pig year. Men born in such years are optimistic, gentle and very focused. Though they’re cool-headed, men born in the pig year are not considered financially savvy and are gullible because they’re trusting of others and easily scammed. Men born in the pig year are quiet and love learning, even though they don’t know how to express their knowledge in conversation. Men born in a pig year have large social circles because they treat everyone warmly, and those within their social circles help when the going gets tough.

Women born in a pig year easily gain others’ trust because they are easygoing and treat everyone genuinely. Because they’re full of excitement, women born in the pig year can sometimes seem over-friendly. Women born in a pig year are organized and hard-working, which translates to wealth. They also love children.

The Chinese New Year is an interesting celebration with a rich history.

In 2019, Chinese New Year officially begins on Feb. 5, continuing for two weeks until celebrations draw to a close on Feb. 19. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_YIP_ne20181226204651830.jpg In 2019, Chinese New Year officially begins on Feb. 5, continuing for two weeks until celebrations draw to a close on Feb. 19.