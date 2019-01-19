News briefs

PCBDD organizational meeting

The Preble County Board of DD will hold its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 23, at 5:45 p.m. in the large conference room located at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Rd., Suite 201, Eaton. The Preble County Board of DD will then meet at 6 p.m. for its regular board meeting.

Preble Shawnee Board of Education

There will be a Special Meeting of the Preble Shawnee Board of Education on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Cafeteria, 5495 Somers-Gratis Road, Camden. The special meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 4 has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 6. The meeting will be held in the auditorium at 6 p.m. This will be the third Community Engagement Forum.

Lewisburg Historical Society Snow Ball

The Lewisburg Historical Society will present its first ever Snow Ball, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 6:30-9 p.m. The historical ball will be located at Brick Rhod Antiques, 109 North Commerce Street in Lewisburg. Tickets are currently on sale at the Village of Lewisburg Office and are $10 each. Formal wear is required, period dress is preferred. Light refreshments will be served during the evening.

MHRB meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will be holding their board meeting on Monday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, located at 225 N. Barron Street in Eaton.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives still has copies of the “Camden, Ohio Bicentennial 1818-2018” book available for $20. The Restaurant-Hotels book is almost sold out. All proceeds from the sale of both books go to the Archives. The books can be purchased at the Camden Village Office, the Camden Library and at the Archives.