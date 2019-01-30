Eaton Finance Division recognized

EATON — During Eaton City Council’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 21, Finance Director Stephanie Hurd was recognized for receiving the Auditor of the State award.

City Manger Brad Collins congratulated Hurd and the entire staff of the Finance Division for its work.

Collins also updated council on various projects in the city:

•City staff will be making sewer line repairs when the weather allows.

•Public Works has been busy with the winter weather. Councilman Craig Moormeier added, he received four residents’ compliments about the roads and how they were cleared off.

•Eaton Police Division continues security and safety training at Eaton Community Schools.

•Eaton Fire & EMS held Ice Rescue Training the previous week.

•Preble County Economic Development Partnership was able to finish complete Manufacturing Days, which was postponed for two schools due to weather. Twin Valley South High School and Preble Shawnee High School visited Silfex, Parker Hannifin, Cargil, and Neaton, and had a lunchtime program at L&M Products.

•Department heads are busy finishing 2018 year-end reports and working on Employee of the Year nominations.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

