Senior edition

EATON — Birthday Bash: We are celebrating February birthdays on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the senior activities center. Join us for birthday cupcakes and trivia!

Therapist on Call: Stop in and here what great tips the Vancrest Physical Therapist has to share with us this month, on Friday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your Grand-parenting? Join us on Friday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.

Moving Forward: Do you sometimes feel lost in your grief? Are you overwhelmed with feelings of sadness and negative thoughts or emotions? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, join us for a session discussing grief and healing with State of the Heart Hospice on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at the senior activities center.

Tax Prep Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947, no walk-ins.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop: Learn to better self-manage your health. Topics will include, strategies to deal with stress, fatigue, pain, weight management, and depression. Using physical activity to maintain and improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. Appropriate use of medications, and communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. This class is a 6-week long class beginning March 26. Each class runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited, call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947. There is no charge to attend this workshop.

The Garst Museum: The National Annie Oakley Center houses an extensive exhibit dedicated to the sharpshooter, Annie Oakley. Other exhibits focus on Native American history, the Treaty of Greeneville, and broadcast journalism pioneer and nearby Woodington native, Lowell Thomas. Join us on this trip to Greeneville and learn more on Tuesday, April 9. Sign up soon, space is limited.

Old Mason Winery: Old Mason Winery and Vineyard has been in business since April 2013. They are a family owned and operated winery. They wanted to bring a winery to the community because of their love of visiting wineries and trails. Experience their award winning wines in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. This trip is Tuesday, June 4, call and sign up today.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros: We invite you to join us on a motor coach trip to the Great American Ball Park. Join us for this day game on Wednesday, June 19, call to reserve your spot.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.