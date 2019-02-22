Steve Huffman named to Senate standing committees

COLUMBUS – Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof last week appointed State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) to several key Senate committees for the 133rd General Assembly.

Huffman will serve as Vice Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Health, Human Services and Medicaid, responsible for matters related to health policy.

Senator Huffman has been a practicing physician at Upper Valley Medical Center and Wayne Hospital for 18 years, bringing expertise and first-hand knowledge of the healthcare industry.

In addition to this committee leadership post, Huffman will also serve as a member of the Senate’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee; Education Committee; Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee; and the Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee (JMOC).

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead several important policy initiatives as legislation is considered in these Senate committees,” said Huffman. “Together, my colleagues and I look forward to addressing issues that will help provide opportunities for all Ohio families.”