Ironman Competition might be held in NP

NEW PARIS — An Ironman Triathlon might be coming to the Village of New Paris in the near future.

During a meeting on Monday, March 4, Natural Springs Resort Manager Steve Adams presented the idea to council.

Natural Springs Resort is a training ground for several individuals who participate in the Ironman competition. Adams was approached about the idea by Troy Fisher who owns a personal training business in Indiana.

There would be a swimming, bicycling, and running portion of the competition. The swimming would be located at Natural Springs Resort, but Fisher is currently working to develop a route for the bicycling and running portions.

“It would be better to have the cooperation with the town, know they are open to it and that it’s not something they are going to oppose,” Adams said. “We would advertise it to the Tri-State Area. We wanted to bring it up. It would involve blocking off some streets and things like that, so we just wanted to make sure it was okay with [council] before we went any further organizing it.”

Organizers are looking at an early date of September. If it cannot be organized by then, they will consider Spring or Fall of 2020.

“To me, it is going to bring a lot of people to town,” New Paris Police Chief Jeremy Schroeder said.

Council agreed it sounded like a good event for the village to be a participant in.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH