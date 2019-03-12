Grand jury issues indictments

EATON —A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, March 4 session:

Tiffany Renae Moses, 700 N. Maple St., Eaton, theft, theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards; William D. Dawson, 220 E. Orchard St., B, West Manchester, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Elizabeth M. Hobbs, 43 Elm Street, West Alexandria, theft.

Also: Carolyn R. Mackey, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drugs; Dustin James Baker, 209 E. South Water Street, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs, driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; David C. Joiner, 3226 Boston Township Lane, Richmond, Indiana, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Christopher C. Lawson, 312 S. High Street, West Manchester, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license place or identification mark and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; Mary Elizabeth Taylor, 627 McGuire Drive, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Dillon Russell Constable, 1380 W. Holtzmuller Road, West Manchester, trespass in a habitation; James B. Sinnett, at large, theft from a person in a protected class, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property; Zachary Schwartz, 5220 Dexter Ann Arbor Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, possession of cocaine & possession of marijuana; Chandra D. Shepherd, 304 Liberty Street, Eaton, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, OVI and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, OVI with specifications pursuant to OhioRevised Code.

Also: Nathan J. Powers, 5937 Gratis Road, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs; Amanda L. Tackett, 610 Ivy Court, Eaton, receiving stolen property; Daniel Mills, at large, aggravated robbery, with four specifications, robbery with four specifications, robbery, having weapons while under disability, petty theft and illegal use or drug paraphernalia; Brian S. Moore, 325 East Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.