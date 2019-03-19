District library releases calendar of activities

Repeating/Special Programs

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Teen Harry Potter Alliance – Monthly Teen Group

April 11, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance! Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe! Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us! For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• March 19: Read In

• March 26: Donut Decorating

• April 2: Robin Hood

• April 9: Video Games

Tweens – Tech

Video games, VR, and some VERY cool kits! Ages 8-12 are welcome to join us for a chance to test some tech from their library system. *Please register for this program in advance at your branch.

• Camden Branch: March 6, at 5 p.m.

April Homeschool Hour – String Painting

April 17, at 3 p.m. and April 24, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: Create your very own string paint flowers at this homeschool art lesson! This paint pulling process creates unique designs by using a piece of string instead of a paintbrush. Experiment with color mixing, symmetry, and more as you tackle a new technique. This program may get messy, so dress accordingly! *Please register in advance*

Kids/Family Programs

Spring Storytime Registration Begins

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library has begun registration for the spring session of storytimes. The spring session will run through April 11. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch, or check the event calendar, to see what programs are being offered. Call the Eaton library at 456-4331 or email at youthservices@preblelibrary.org with any questions.

•Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime (ages birth to 3 years) – Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. 30-minute class.

•Library Mice Preschool Storytime (3 years to kindergarten). Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. 45-minute class.

•After School Crew (ages 6 to 12 years) – Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. 1 hour class

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

•April 4 at 4 p.m. – Spring Egg Button Wreath: Celebrate Spring with a cute egg-shaped wreath.

March Homeschool Hour – Taking Flight

March 20, at 3 p.m. and March 27, at 3:30 p.m.: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… something in the air! Join us to learn about air travel… from bats to biplanes, and doves to drones. *Please register in advance*

Family Board Game Night

March 26, at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Join us at the library as we play board games and enjoy snacks!

Spooky Archaeology

March 23, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Outside of scientific journals, archaeologists are depicted as searching for lost cities and mystical artifacts in news reports, television, video games, and movies like Indiana Jones or The Mummy. This fantastical image has little to do with day-to-day science, yet it is deeply connected to why people are fascinated by the ancient past. By exploring the development of archaeology, this book helps us understand what archaeology is and why it matters.

In Spooky Archaeology author and Miami University professor Jeb J. Card follows a trail of clues left by adventurers and professional archaeologists that guides the reader through haunted museums, mysterious hieroglyphic inscriptions, fragments of a lost continent that never existed, and deep into an investigation of magic and murder. Card unveils how and why archaeology continues to mystify and why there is an ongoing fascination with exotic artifacts and eerie practices.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Book Club – The Berlin Boxing Club by Robert Sharenow

March 30, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Tax Season – Free Prints

The Preble County District Library is offering free printing (up to 20 pages) for tax forms. Stop in at one of our seven branches if you need a tax form printed.

Programming For 20-Somethings: Mario Kart Tournament

March 21, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for our new series of programs aimed at those between 18 and 30! We will hold a Mario Kart tournament and have snacks. Have all the fun you want but keep it library friendly!

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

March 21, at 4 p.m. – Mini Pop-Up Story Book or Scrapbook: Ever wanted to make your own pop-up book? Now you can! Learn the basics of pop-up art and put it to a little story or bring some pictures to make a scrapbook!

March 28, at 4 p.m. – DIY Magnet Set: Keep up your resolution to stay organized with a cute handmade magnet set! All supplies provided!

