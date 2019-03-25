Lewisburg to update Emergency Operations Plan

LEWISBURG — The Village of Lewisburg has been having biweekly staff meetings with department heads to discuss safety. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert shared during the council meeting on Thursday, March 7, part of these discussions has included an Emergency Operations Plan update.

Sewert asked Police Chief Rick McGee to update various documents.

“Continuing Operations, that is in case something happens to the village entity. In case we go down, we need a plan to make sure we continue to run on a normal basis. That is the first document. The second is the Emergency Operations Plan, which outlines how facilities handle an emergency when inside the building,” Chief McGee said.

“Now, that is superseded by the county. If something happen in the county, the county will take over with their Emergency Operations Plan, which is 1,200 pages. Ours is down to 118 pages.”

Sewert added, he will have copies of the plan made for council and they will be able to vote on the plan at their next council meeting.

Council will also have the opportunity to vote on a recommendation for the new refuse truck at the next council meeting.

They also discussed blocking the streets off when the Block Parties begin this spring. Council will be blocking off Twin Street from U.S. 503 to Main and Dayton Street from Ohio 503 to the alley. This will be effective for the block parties from May to September, on the first Friday of every month. Council voted to approve the motion.

Lewisburg Village Council will hold its next meeting on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the Lewisburg Firehouse meeting room.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH