Senior edition

EATON — Bingo: Join in on the bingo fun on Tuesday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activities Center. Thanks to Greenbriar for sponsoring.

Tech Support: Eaton Computer will be here the last Friday of each month teaching seniors about their technology. The topic for Friday, April 26 is “Using your tablet.” Call to pre-register. Class begins at 10:00 at the Senior Activities Center.

Poetry & Stories: Author Welby Cox will be speaking with us about “How to write and publish a book.” He has published 14 best sellers and a screenplay. He will be reading some of his original poems from his books on poetry. In addition to writing, he does all the art work for his book jackets. This is a great opportunity to learn how to preserve your life story for future generations. April 1 at 2 p.m.

Senior Day & Annual Meeting: Save the date, Tuesday, May 14, from 10 a.m.-2p.m., when we will be having fun at the senior center! Free event, with vendors, cook-out, live entertainment, and much, much more.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance! The Thursday Night Dance, “Dance My Way,” is held from 5-8 p.m. at The Grange at 501 Nation Avenue, Eaton. The Silvertones, a local band from Camden, will provide an enjoyable evening of classic rock & roll and country music for your listening and dancing pleasure. The dance features delicious food, with a $1 menu, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes. Admission is $3 per individual/$5 per couple. Join us for a fun evening!

Dessert Auction: Yummy, beautiful, Easter desserts being auctioned off just in time for Easter Weekend! This fun-filled event is happening, on Thursday, April 18, at 1 p.m. Thanks to Lawn Plus for sponsoring.

Miami Valley Gaming: Now they have over 1,700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too! Willy Wonka-World of Wonka, the Candyman is back with an all new assortment of wondrous delights and magical surprises in Willy Wonka World of Wonka. Casual dining at Trifecta and MV Perks plus the discounted Acres Seasonal Buffet. Join us Thursday, Aug. 15 for this event in Lebanon.

“Hairspray” at Beef & Boards: This musical comedy is set in 1960s Baltimore, with a dance-loving teen, Tracy Turnblad auditioning for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” Upon winning, she becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun, and fashion. After the show, we will eat at the buffet at Beef & Boards.

Sumner County, Tennessee: Down home on the farm for four days and three nights, Sept. 24-27. There is plenty to do and see on this trip, such as the Johnny Cash film presentation, visiting Long Hollow Gardens and other tours like Ronnie McDowell’s Strawberry Manor, wine tasting and so much more. Costs are $609 per member and $659 per non-member.

San Antonio, Texas Presentation: Jake of Collette will be here on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. to speak with us about Christmas in San Antonio, a trip to the enchanting River Walk, the legendary Alamo, and the “Texas White House”. Date of the trip is Dec. 1-5.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.