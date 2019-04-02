News briefs

NT Alumni car show

The National Trail Alumni Car Show will be held Saturday, April 13. Registration is from 10 a.m.-noon. Entry fee is $10. Awards will be given at 3 p.m. For more information, call 937-533-7166 or visit ntalumniassociation.com

Road closure

Antioch Road between mailbox 1553 and Camden Road, beginning at Call Road, is closed for approximately four weeks beginning April 1, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

PSWCD scholarship deadline April 5

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a $1,000 scholarship to one college student entering into their sophomore year or above, and who is furthering their education in agriculture or natural resources. This student must attend an accredited college and must be enrolled full time in a two or four year degree program. This scholarship will be paid directly to the Bursar’s office of the winner’s college for the fall 2019 term. Application packets are available in the Preble SWCD office at 1651 North Barron Street, or online at www.prebleswcd.org. The full list of qualifications is available in the application packet, as well. Completed applications are to be returned to the office by Friday, April 5, to be considered. For more information, please call 937-456-5159 or email Kate at katesills@prebleswcd.org.

Grain safety awareness

On Saturday, April 6, from 9-11 a.m., the National Trail MVCTC FFA chapter will host a grain safety awareness presentation, an in-depth look at the entrapment hazards which exist on a farm, risk factors related to the hazards and steps to prevent drowning accidents. The presentation will be held at National Trail High School, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd., New Paris. Call 937-437-3333 extension 1212 for additional information.

Auditions for ‘Our Town’

The Star Theatre at Eagles Point has issued a call for auditions for the theatre’s first production, “Our Town,” on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, from 1-4 p.m. Auditions will take place at The Grange, 501 Nation Ave., Eaton. Audition packets are available online at www.startheatre.org. Production dates are scheduled for Aug. 9 and 10. Email lisa@thestartheatre.org for additional information.

PCHS Meeting

The Preble County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall at the Preble County Historical Society. All Preble County Historical Society Members and the community are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served following the meeting and there will be an open house. Once again the following service awards will be presented: Years of Service Award; Sara Swartsel Volunteer of the Year Award and Business of the Year Award.

State of the County Breakfast

Preble County Commissioners will present the 2019 State of the County during a special Preble County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast event on Tuesday, April 9. from 7:30-9 a.m. at L&M Products, 1477 N. Barron St. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Park and enter at the back of the L&M facility. The State of the County Breakfast is sponsored through the generosity of Reid Health, the 2019 Preble County Chamber Champion. RSVP to 937-456-4949 or chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Cost is $10 non-chamber members, free to members.

Medical Marijuana Training

A medical marijuana training will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at The Grange, 501 Nation Avenue, Eaton, Ohio from 9-11 a.m. The speaker will be Steven W. Schierholt, Executive Director State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy. RSVP to MSpitler@preblecountysheriff.org or Amy.Raynes@pcmhrb.org.

PSWCD Fish Sale deadline April 12

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District’s Annual Fish Sale is going on now. Fish species available: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, White Amur, Black Crappie, Black Fathead Minnow, Channel Catfish, Jumbo Yellow Perch, and Largemouth Bass. Average fish sizes, excluding the White Amur and Black Fathead Minnow, are 2” to 6” with 20-25 per order. White Amur (Grass Carp) are 8” to 12” and sold two per order. Black Fathead Minnows are 1” to 3” and sold 500 per order. Prices vary between $22 and $45, depending on the size of fish selected. The fish will be delivered in a plastic-lined box. Fish stocking recommendations are available on the Fish Sale order form. All orders must be placed by 3:30 p.m. on April 12. Call the Preble Soil & Water Conservation District at 937-456-5159 for a fish order or access the website at www.prebleswcd.org for more details.

MHRB Meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have a board meeting at the Board Office located at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton on Monday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

TVS Senior Citizen Dinner

Twin Valley South High School, with the financial support of four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a senior citizen dinner on Tuesday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the school office at 839-4693 or 839-4688. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 29.

Fire hydrant flushing notice

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility that the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows us to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing your hot water heater at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in your home. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Eaton Public Works Division at 456-7157.

Musicfest Concert

Planning is currently under way for a Musicfest Concert on June 22 at the American Legion Post in West Alexandria. All funds raised will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley Chapter. Organizer Tanya Oglesby is currently looking for sponsors for the expenses of the Musicfest, so 100 percent of all ticket donations, raffle sales and contributions can benefit those in Preble County with MS. If interested, contact Oglesby at 937-533-7743 or t.oglesby1973@gmail.com.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.