PC Commissioners discuss CDBG funds

EATON — The Preble County Commission Office received three applications for critical infrastructure projects through State of Ohio Community Development Block Grant programs (CDBG).

Commission Clerk Kim Keller discussed the applications with the Preble County Board of Commissioners during a meeting on Wednesday, April 3.

According to the Office of Community Development, critical infrastructure projects are designed to assist applicant communities with high-priority, single-component projects such as roads, flood and drainage and other public infrastructure improvements with a high community-wide impact.

Counties are allowed to have two critical infrastructure projects open at one time. While Preble County already has two projects opened, one is set the end this spring. The county is also allowed to ask the state to waive the requirement stating only two projects are permitted.

The following villages have submitted critical infrastructure projects to Preble County: Eldorado for Waste water treatment plant updates, West Alexandria for Voge and West Third Street improvements, and Camden for drainage facilities.

Keller asked the board if it would like to drive by the various projects, but Commission Denise Robertson responded, they are familiar with all three projects.

Keller reviewed the changes in the applications with the board.

Since there is a pre-application required, Keller noted, it has been recommended to her to submit all applications to the state and have them decide what project to approve, instead of Preble County only submitting one project to the state.

“We would probably have to do a resolution after the fact then, for when we actually submit the application, because we won’t know until we hear back from then which one — if any — they felt was [acceptable],” she said.

The board also approved a resolution proclaiming April 7-13, as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

