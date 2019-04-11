WA to test village offices, library for mold

WEST ALEXANDRIA — During a meeting on Monday, April 1, West Alexandria Village Council approved a motion to spend $400-$500 to do an air quality and mold test at the Town Hall to determine any potential health risks.

Council member Jeff Hickey made the motion to take the issue off the table from the previous meeting. Council member Holly Robbins verbalized her support, but noted, she would like to have a plan for how to proceed before testing would commence.

“We have to have a plan in place before we do the test. Say we get them and they come next week, they say we have to evacuate the building — what is the plan? We have to have a plan,” Robbins said. “I think we’re all pretty sure how it is going to come back.”

“Not only if they come back and say we have to vacate the building, but what if they come back and say it is going to take $50,000 to repair it?” council member Jerry Carter asked.

Hickey countered, in his mind there is no way to “prolong” the testing, regardless of the outcome.

Village Administrator Steve Weigold suggested ways to “tighten the village belt” and make the situation work. There is enough space to accommodate village staff at the water plant. However, without finding other space, he did not have a recommendation for what to do with the library in the meantime.

Hickey added, people might feel like they know what the results of the testing is going to show, but they won’t know for sure until the tests are completed.

Council approved the motion unanimously.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

