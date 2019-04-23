Lewisburg council discusses possible replacement levy

LEWISBURG — The Village of Lewisburg is considering putting a replacement levy on the ballot in November. During a meeting on Thursday, April 18, Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert proposed the idea to the village council.

He explained, the village’s current three mill levy for the general fund is up for renewal in November. That levy was originally put on in the 1970s, which means the village is getting valuation from that time period. It is pulling in approximately $32,000 per year.

Moving forward, Sewert would like to place a replacement levy on the ballot instead of a renewal levy. However, the village has not yet done research on how much money the new levy would generate or how much it would cost village residents. More research will be done before council continues discussion on the levy.

As part of the Strategic Plan, the village decided one of its top priorities is safety. As a result, the Safety Committee will be working on how to move forward with the Fire and EMS departments. The committee has been meeting for the last four months, focusing on volunteers.

Village staff had a meeting with EMS volunteers and will be meeting with Fire Department volunteers soon.

In other business:

•Council approved a proclamation naming May Motorcycle Awareness Month.

•A new refuse truck is set to be delivered and will soon be put into service.

The Village of Lewisburg will hold its next council meeting on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in the Lewisburg Fire House.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

