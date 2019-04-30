Camden VFW to construct addition

CAMDEN — During the Camden Village Council meeting on Thursday, April 18, Doug Veek spoke on behalf of VFW Post 1577 about constructing an addition on the existing VFW structure.

The addition will be 20 foot by 30 foot and will occupy approximately 600 square feet. Currently, they are awaiting flood zone information. Council passed a motion to approve the addition.

Resident Brad Curtis also attended the meeting to speak about rumors he has heard regarding Douglas Street and Hendricks Street becoming one way streets. He asked council if those rumors were true and if council has had sewer lines inspected.

“That road will not hold the excess traffic. They had to put the semi sign, no heavy truck, because the sewer line was not put in new. The existing sewer line stays, it is caving in. Our manhole has shot four foot in the air,” Curtis said. “The neighbors in the neighborhood would like to know if it is true and if everybody needs to come down. We live in a really quite neighborhood, we have no trouble on our road, and we do not want trouble brought to us.”

Council member Kelly Doran said, “I would say it is under study. I think that is the only thing we are under the position to say. No decision has been made.”

In other business:

•Village staff recently installed equipment at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

•Pot hole repair is ongoing.

•Village staff checked with Ohio Department of Transportation regarding the speed limit on Central Avenue. According to ODOT, the speed limit is where it should be. From the east, it is 35 mph until CMJ’s, then it goes to 25 mph, until BP, where it goes back to 35 mph.

The Village of Camden will have its next council meeting on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

