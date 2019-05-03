HOPE Fair to be held

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Suicide Coalition has been working with the H.O.P.E group (high school students from each of the Preble County school districts whose mission is suicide prevention) on organizing a community event.

This new event, which has been endorsed by all five Preble County school district superintendents, is called the H.O.P.E Fair. It will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 5-9 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds in the Toney Building, located at 722 S. Franklin St., in Eaton.

The event has mainly been planned by the H.O.P.E groups under the leadership of Michelle Gebhart, Gebhart Counseling Solutions in Eaton.

These students want to promote awareness and education to support suicide prevention. They also want to raise money to support their prevention activities.

All are invited to come out and support the local school districts. Funds raised from this event will be added to the funds raised by the Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board through the Walk to Remember, Walk for Hope and used toward suicide prevention programming in the schools.

Activities at the H.O.P.E Fair will include a cornhole tournament, food vendors, dunk tank (with your school’s superintendent in it), inflatables/bounce houses, a DJ, entertainment/games, and raffles, a balloon object maker and face painting.

