Reunion notices

Verona alumni banquet

The annual alumni banquet of the former Verona High School will be held Saturday, May 18, at Tri-County North High School. The 60-year class of 1959 will be the honorees. There will be “Honorable Mention” of the following classes: ’39, ’44, ’49, ’54 and ’64.

Former Verona students who graduated from Twin Valley North High School in ’65, ’66, & ‘67 are cordially invited also.

Anyone who has ever attended Verona School and former teachers, are welcome. A social time will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner, cost is $14.25 per person.

For reservations or more information call Judy Black White at 937-902-7834 or email jblackwhite@woh.rr.com.

TVS Alumni Banquet

The TVS Alumni Banquet is Saturday, June 1, in the commons area at Twin Valley South. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. for social time. Organizers will seat everyone by class year at 6 p.m., have the invocation and meal, and then draw for door prizes. For tickets, contact Carol Lunsford 839-4085, Curtis Early 533-3226, Roselius Ins., LCNB bank, or Twin Valley Bank. Cost is $20 per ticket this year.

Lanier Alumni Banquet

The Lanier Alumni Banquet will be held at Twin Valley South High School on Saturday, June 8, beginning with social hour at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. at a cost of $20 per meal. Reservations are required by June 1. For tickets, contact Brenda Miller Ross, 272-8358, Ann Sudwischer Cooper, 839-5397, George Suggs 456-6162, or June Eby Souleyrette 902-0763.

Monroe 97th Annual Reunion

The Monroe Central High School Class of ‘68 announces the 97th Annual Monroe Alumni Association Reunion will be held on Saturday, June 8.

The event will be held in the National Trail School Cafetorium at 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Road, New Paris. All graduates, faculty, plus anyone who ever attended the school are invited to join classmates and friends for an evening of fellowship and dinner. Registration starts at 4 p.m. with a buffet dinner catered by Rob’s, Brookville, Ohio served at 5:30 p.m. All classes are honored, but special honors will be given to the classes of 1939, 1949, and 1959. The cost is the same as last year at $20 per person. Note: All facilities at the school are handicapped accessible and help will be available to carry plates, etc. for those who need assistance. During the reunion, the 2019 recipients of the Monroe Alumni Scholarships will be announced and honored. For reservation information or where to make a donation to the scholarship fund, call 937-456-5340.

Eaton Class of 1962

The Eaton Class of 1962 will celebrate its 57th reunion at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Road Blvd., Brookville, Ohio. For reservations email dpcap@hotmail.com or call 937-456-2348 by June 1.