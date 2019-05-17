District library plans events

Repeating/Special Programs

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Teen Harry Potter Alliance – Monthly Teen Group

June 13, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join our chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance! Preble County Potterwatch is dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. The international community of the Harry Potter Alliance works for equality, literacy, and human rights… all around the globe! Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. We may not have magic rings, death eaters, or White Witches to face, but there are plenty of opportunities to help improve our community and the world around us! For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

Teen Book Club – Avalon by Mindee Arnett

May 25, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

May 20, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group… Unity! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Monthly Family Board Game Night – New Paris Branch

Visit the library on the last Tuesday of each month 5 p.m. to play board games and enjoy a snack!

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• May 21: Into the Spider-verse

• May 28: Alpaca Party

Kids, Tweens & Family Programs

Craft and Storytime

May 20, at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting fun afterwards!

Weekly Craft – West Elkton Library

Families can come to the West Elkton Branch every Thursday at 4 p.m. to enjoy a fun craft.

May 16 – Flower-Patterned Candle Holder

May Homeschool Hour – Animals

May 15, at 3 p.m. at the Eaton Library: We’re finishing out the school year with one fun lesson… animals! Join us to learn about some of the creatures we share our world with. *There will only be one Homeschool Hour lesson in May. This program is open to home-educated children of all ages. Please register in advance.*

Book and Bake Sale – New Paris Library

Come to the New Paris Library May 17, during open hours to comb through our selection of used books, DVDs, and more! Then, stop by to purchase a yummy baked good. Proceeds benefit the library.

School’s Out Dance Party!

May 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library: There are SO many reasons to dance! School is out, it’s almost summer, and most importantly, dancing is FUN! We’ll have a variety of kid’s music, glow sticks, and BUBBLES! So put on your dancing shoes and shimmy on down to the library!

Adults

Adult Craft: Glass Dragon Eyes!

May 20, at 5 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and May 23rd at 5:00 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Come to the library to make glass dragon eyes!

Adult Craft: Egg Carton Wreath

May 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: Join us at the library as we make an egg carton wreath! All supplies will be provided and registration is required. Register at the library or call 437-7242.