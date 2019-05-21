West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ethan Wells, Weston Bassler, Joe Ferriell, Katie Schmanske, John DeVilbiss, Tyler Lee, Melissa Cobb, Sarah Randolph, Lindsay Webb, Sharon Helriggle, Carl Habekost, Jim Williams, Lisa Clark, Bobby Napier, Bud Robbins, Jeff Suchland, Nancy Lockhart, Nikki Studebaker, Abner Rivers, Dr. Bradley Ulrich, Mike Steele, in memory of Jerry Schmidt

Anniversaries this week: Shawn and Emily Dougherty, Rex and Teresa Wysong, Matt and Kathy Carpenter, Landon and Michelle Bailey

TVS Alumni Banquet

The TVS Alumni Banquet is Saturday, June 1, in the commons area at Twin Valley South. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. for social time. We will seat everyone by class year at 6 p.m., have the invocation and meal, and then draw for door prizes. For tickets contact Carol Lunsford 839 -4085, Curtis Early 533-3226, Roselius Ins., LCNB bank, or Twin Valley bank. Cost is 20$ per ticket this year.

Lanier Alumni Banquet

The Lanier Alumni Banquet will be held at Twin Valley South High School on Saturday, June 8, beginning with social hour at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. at a cost of $20 per meal. Reservations are required by June 1. For tickets, contact Brenda Miller Ross, 272-8358, Ann Sudwischer Cooper, 839-5397, George Suggs 456-6162, or June Eby Souleyrette 902-0763.

Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 6, 7, and 8, in the village. No garage sale permits are needed during the Town-Wide Garage Sale dates. Feel free to post your address on this Facebook event if you are having a garage sale. There will be two more Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days held the first full weekend in August and in October as well.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Foodbank

Current needs are egg noodles, Mac and cheese, green beans, peas, shampoo, tooth paste and toilet paper. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at Salem and St. John Lutheran Churches the first Sunday of each month.

American Legion

Memorial Day Service, Sunday, May 26, will be starting at 8 a.m. with a 21-gun salute at the cemeteries as scheduled. Wreath/Deck ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Hall. Memorial Day Service at Fairview begins at 2 p.m. with lunch and fellowship following at 3 p.m. at Post 322. Order of cemeteries: Salem Lutheran Church, Sugar Hill, Sugar Grove, Shiloh, Enterprise, Twin Valley, Wheatville and Preble Memory Gardens.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing, at 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Women of the NALC are collecting donations to fill Flood Buckets for disaster response in the midwest.

We recognize and honor our graduates, Brandan Wright, from Twin Valley South High School, and Logan Unger from Eaton High School.