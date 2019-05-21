Edison State to offer agriculture degree at Eaton campus

EATON — The Edison State Community College Campus at Eaton will begin offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in Agriculture in the fall of 2019.

“Our communities thrive on agriculture, and a skilled workforce in this industry is essential to the success of our region,” said Brad Lentz, Agriculture Program Director at Edison State.

Students interested in pursuing the degree may begin taking an Introduction to Agriculture class on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. beginning the week of Aug. 26. General education courses required for the degree may also be completed at the Eaton Campus.

The degree program covers a broad spectrum of topics including agriculture, life sciences, technology, and business administration designed to prepare individuals to work in many areas of the agriculture industry. Upon completion, individuals may return to the family farm, operate a small business, join the agriculture workforce or transfer to a four-year institution.

The Associate of Applied Science degree in Agriculture program at Edison State is approved by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

The campus at Eaton presents the opportunity for credit and non-credit programs, including College Credit Plus coursework; degree and certificate courses in agriculture, agribusiness and ag education transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year institutions; expanded articulation agreements with Miami Valley Career Technology Center; and support to regional businesses with response workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

The Edison State Campus at Eaton is located at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Suite E, neighboring thr YMCA and a Kettering Healthcare and MedFlight facility. For more information, speak with a resource specialist by calling 937-683-8169.