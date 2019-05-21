DKG meeting focuses on SROs

EATON — The Delta Omega chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at Edison State Community College’s Preble County campus, in Eaton on Wednesday, May 8. Deputy Austin Snowden, School Resource Officer for National Trail Schools, was the guest speaker.

Deputy Snowden of the Preble County Sheriff’s Department was assigned to National Trail following training as a resource officer. This year is his first in a three-year assignment.

Deputy Snowden shared that his duties include teaching drug resistance and decision-making programs, counseling and listening to students, and aiding with security. He teaches classes concerning drinking and driving, drinking and texting, suicide along with other current issues. A main priority of Deputy Snowden is to interact with students grades K-12 to build a positive rapport in addition to protecting students and staff.

Deputy Snowden said Sheriff Simpson and Chief Spitler meet monthly with all the Resource Officers in the county to discuss what is working, what they are struggling with, how they can help each other and how to help the school community. During the summer, the Resource Officers will be working the roads and interacting with their communities.

Delta Omega members in attendance were Suzanne Dorsey-Cramer, Judy Raymond, Deanna Hicks, Joanne Evans, Tiana White, and Becky Maggard. Randy Evans, guest of Joanne Evans, also attended. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The Delta Omega chapter is a Preble County-wide organization.

