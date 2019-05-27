Dispatch merger going live May 29

PREBLE COUNTY — On Wednesday, May 29, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (1139 Preble Drive) will begin dispatching for the City of Eaton’s Police, Emergency Medical Squad, and Fire Department.

Anyone needing public safety service which is not an emergency will need to call the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937- 456-6262. Call 9-1-1 for an emergency.

Beginning May 29, the Eaton Police Division’s lobby will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Citizens can obtain copies of reports, pick-up property, and other business-related matters. The Eaton Police Division can be reached at 937-456-5531 during normal business hours. There will be an emergency phone in the Eaton Police Division’s entryway available 24 hours a day/seven days a week which will call directly to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.