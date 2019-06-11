News briefs

Business After Hours: The ReStore

Preble County Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event on Thursday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m., at the ReStore, located at 131 N Barron St. in Eaton. Stop in at this free event and learn about Habitat, find an endless supply of hidden treasures, enjoy refreshments, and maybe even win a door prize.

Neighbor Fest

Downtown Eaton Inc. will hold the first-ever Neighbor Fest, “a festival of food and fun all celebrated under the sun,” on Saturday, June 22, from 5-9 p.m., on East Main Street in downtown Eaton. The even will feature music by Blue Lou and the Mafia, a beer garden, and food from Adam’s Rib, the Chuck Wagon, and Ma’s Kettle Corn. There will be local artisans and vendors set up, and specials available at downtown businesses. There will also be a pre-festival poker run; for additional poker run information, contact Dave Cox at 937-604-5075.

PCBDD meeting

The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities Directors will meeting on June 25, at 6 p.m. in place of the Board meeting scheduled on June 18, at 6 p.m.

Business After Hours: Safari Junction

Stop in for a Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at Safari Junction, Home of Valley Exotics Zoo, on Tuesday, June 25, and meet Noah, the Capuchin monkey who just recently moved into his newly completed habitat. Come check out this special family destination. How often do you get to network outdoors surrounded by animals? Bring the family and have some fun.Business After Hours will run from 5-7 p.m. at the zoo located at 2961 U.S. 127 S., Eaton.

PCHS Vintage Days Flea Market

The Preble County Historical Society is looking for vendors for its Vintage Days: Flea Market and Antiques which will be held on June 29. Anyone interested or having questions should contact the PCHS at 937-787-4256 or preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com

PC Fair entries accepted

Entries have begun for the Preble County Fair. Entrants can go online or visit the Fairgrounds office until July 13 for open class entries. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be open office for walk-ins on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for open class entries. Jr. Fair entries must be completed online by June 14.

Business Over Breakfast: Living United

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Over Breakfast in July will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 7:45-9 a.m., at the Bistro at Eagle’s Point in Eaton, and will spotlight the Preble County United Way. Come enjoy a hot breakfast and learn more about how United Way funding makes an impact in Preble County — and how you and your business can get involved. RSVP to 937-456-4949 or chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Chamber members, $5; non-members, $10.

Tri-County North Summer Hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. June 3 through July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of July 4th. The week of July 4th, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and will be closed on Thursday due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday except July 5. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. Call the District Office with any questions, at 937-962-2671.

NT School summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 3-July 31. National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 3, June 17. The ES and MS office will be closed from June 18, until July 31. (Due to summer vacation times, call 937-437-3333 Ext. 1200 for an appointment). National Trail High School hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 3-July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for all District Buildings. For more information, call the district office at 937-437-3333 Ext. 1106.

Musicfest Concert

Planning is currently under way for a Musicfest Concert on Saturday, June 22 at the American Legion Post in West Alexandria. All funds raised will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Valley Chapter. Organizer Tanya Oglesby is currently looking for sponsors for the expenses of the Musicfest, so 100 percent of all ticket donations, raffle sales and contributions can benefit those in Preble County with MS. If interested, contact Oglesby at 937-533-7743 or t.oglesby1973@gmail.com.

VFW Post 1577 Cruise-in

VFW Post 1577 in Camden will be hosting a Cruise-in on Saturday, June 22, with a rain date of June 29. There is a $10 registration fee due day of event. It will begin at noon with the show from 1-5 p.m. and judging to follow. Dash plaques will be given to first 20 cars. Trophies and People’s Choice will be awarded. The event will also feature free face painting and games for kids, karaoke, live bands, and food and drinks.

PCMHRB Board Meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will have a board meeting at the MHRB Board Office at 225 N. Barron St. in Eaton, on Monday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence

The YWCA Preble County Office will be hosting the annual Purple Paws: Preble Pets Against Domestic Violence event on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Eaton Bark Park, 701 Park Avenue in Eaton. Bring a pet and family for this fundraiser benefiting Preble County’s only domestic violence shelter and 24/7 crisis and DV hotline. Admission is $10 per person and includes a t-shirt. Pet Showcase is $5 per pet and includes a bandana. Children 17 and under are free.

Activities include a pet showcase with prizes awarded for best trick, best personality, “twinning,” and best in show, food, vendors, music, and more! Register today at bit.ly/PurplePaws19 or 937-336-5859.

Lewisburg Alumni Association Scholarship News

The Lewisburg Alumni Association will be offering $2,000 scholarships this year. An applicant must be a graduate of Tri-County North High School and have completed one year at a college/accredited technical school and plan to return as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year. Applications are available at the following Lewisburg locations: The Brown Memorial Library, Brookville Building and Savings, and LCNB National Bank.

Road closure

Pyrmont Road between Ohio 503 and Box 6138 is closed to New Market Banta Road for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. The closure will be in effect until Wednesday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado Sirens

Preble County will test their tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested until the following month.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.