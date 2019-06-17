ECS to go to ballot in November; new middle school principal hired

EATON — During its meeting on Monday, June 10, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education passed a resolution of necessity to renew its existing three-quarter percent school district income tax.

If passed, this will raise $1,950,000 annually for school district purposes.

The current income tax was approved by voters on Nov. 5, 2013, and expires on Dec. 31, 2020.

Voters will have the opportunity to decide on this income tax renewal on Nov. 5, 2019.

Also during the meeting last week, Brian Camp was hired as the new Eaton Middle School Principal on a two year limited contract, July 1 to June 30, 2021.

The board also approved a request from the administration to declare the Park Avenue Athletic complex as a surplus property and to dispose of said property by selling it at auction, retroactive to May 22. The administration further recommended approval to accept the bid by Ryan Swope in the amount of $18,000.

In other business:

•The board held a public hearing regarding the use of IDEA Part B and Title I Federal funds, but there were no comments from the public.

•The board voted to terminate a current contract and execute a new contract for Treasurer, Rachel M. Tait. She is currently employed under a Treasurer/CFO contract and the new Treasurer/CFO contract is effective Aug. 1. The board also voted to terminate the current contract and execute new contract for Assistant Superintendent Melissa Imhoff. The new contract is effective July 1.

•The board approved an agreement with the American Red Cross to permit Eaton High School and Eaton Middle School to be used as a temporary refuge for disaster victims.

•The board approved an agreement with the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities to provide intervention services through the Summer PLAY program.

The next regular Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. at Hollingsworth-East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

