Senior edition

EATON — Vision Screening: Prevent Blindness Vision Care Outreach will be here Wednesday, June 19, offering free open Vision Screening Clinic from 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. A presentation on the State of Ohio’s Independent Living Older Blind Program will be held at 10:30 to 11 a.m. To pre-register and learn if you qualify call Stacey at 937-456-4947.

Senior Prom: A “Waltz Down Memory Lane.” Join us June 15, from 6-9 p.m., featuring The Monarch Band, light hors d’oeuvres & refreshments served. $7 single, $12 couples at The Grange, get your tickets at the senior activities center.

Legal Series: Plan ahead and protect yourself. Pre-register for any or all of these informative classes and learn more about your legal rights, legal resources you can access, ways to handle your legal issue, and more. July 24: Justice for Seniors, July 31: Keeping Seniors Safe, Aug. 7: Health Advance Directives, Aug. 14: Financial Power of Attorney, and Aug. 21: Wills and Estates. All classes are held at the senior activities center at 2 p.m. This series is brought to you by Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc.

‘Hairspray’ at Beef & Boards: This musical comedy is set in 1960s Baltimore, with a dance-loving teen, Tracy Turnblad auditioning for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” Upon winning, she becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun, and fashion. After the show, we will eat at the buffet at Beef & Boards.

Last Call: Sumner County, Tennessee: Down home on the farm for 4 days and 3 nights, Sept. 24-27. There is plenty to do and see on this trip, such as the Johnny Cash film presentation, visiting Long Hollow Gardens and other tours like Ronnie McDowell’s Strawberry Manor, wine tasting and so much more. Costs are $609 per member and $659 per non-member.

Last Call: Soaring Eagles Casino: Let’s take a trip to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Oct. 1 -3, to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort! Enjoy a variety of food options prepared by world-class chefs, bustle in town, or tootle around the casino and resort playing, relaxing and unwinding. Costs vary from $344 to $599 call for more details.

Breakout Games: Escape rooms are delightfully fun, but they are also quite tricky and can be very hard, especially for first timers. A team of 4-6 people assemble inside a theme room, and then the fun begins, a game master explains the challenge and exits the room. You and your teammates must discover clues and solve a mystery to escape a “locked” room within a time frame. Afterwards, lunch at Marion’s Pizza. This trip takes place Wednesday, Sept. 25. Call for details and to reserve your spot. 937-456-4947

Spotlight on San Antonio Holiday: Discover San Antonio’s beautiful River Walk, one of the prettiest parts of the city. The haven of trees, pathways, stone bridges and glistening water winds through the city center and reveals its deep culture and vibrant personality. During the holiday season the River Walk sparkles even brighter with millions of decorative lights illuminating its already charming atmosphere. It will dazzle you with luminaries, twinkling displays and festive ornaments that are nearly everywhere. You are sure to lose yourself in the spirit of the holiday season as you stroll along the river surrounded by festive decorations. This trip takes place Dec. 1-5. Call for cost and further details.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.