Eaton students recognized

During its meeting on Monday, June 10, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized students for outstanding achievements. The board recognized all athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season and recognized the following individuals and teams as qualifiers for the OHSAA regional meet: KeAnthony Bales, Brooke Caplinger, Todd Coates, Kendall Combs, Logan Cottle, Mallory Deaton, Maddie Haynes, Dylan Jackson, Kylee Kidwell, Alex McCarty, Alex Newport, Tyler Pittman, Garrett Sanders, Logan Sizemore, Dylan Suding, and Amyah Thacker.

During its meeting on Monday, June 10, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized students for outstanding achievements. The board recognized all athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season and recognized the following individuals and teams as qualifiers for the OHSAA regional meet: KeAnthony Bales, Brooke Caplinger, Todd Coates, Kendall Combs, Logan Cottle, Mallory Deaton, Maddie Haynes, Dylan Jackson, Kylee Kidwell, Alex McCarty, Alex Newport, Tyler Pittman, Garrett Sanders, Logan Sizemore, Dylan Suding, and Amyah Thacker. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_Students1.jpg During its meeting on Monday, June 10, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized students for outstanding achievements. The board recognized all athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season and recognized the following individuals and teams as qualifiers for the OHSAA regional meet: KeAnthony Bales, Brooke Caplinger, Todd Coates, Kendall Combs, Logan Cottle, Mallory Deaton, Maddie Haynes, Dylan Jackson, Kylee Kidwell, Alex McCarty, Alex Newport, Tyler Pittman, Garrett Sanders, Logan Sizemore, Dylan Suding, and Amyah Thacker.